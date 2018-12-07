See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    276 5th Ave Rm 704, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 286-1601
    Monday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    30 Riveredge Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 286-1601

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2018
    Dr Meissner did not judge me or try to change my and my spouse's unusual parenting style. She did not try to convert us to a more traditional parenting style or to her own more conventional parenting style. I'm feeling more optimistic about life in general and far less depressed since I started seeing her. She always "checks up" on my friend (also her client) who has bipolar disorder which I thought was a very nice thing to do. Overall she's a good therapist. Her waiting room needs an update
    Tenafly, NJ — Dec 07, 2018
    About Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    NPI Number
    • 1376754846
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Albany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen-Meissner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen-Meissner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Meissner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Meissner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen-Meissner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen-Meissner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

