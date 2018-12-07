Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen-Meissner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
276 5th Ave Rm 704, New York, NY 10001
Directions
(201) 286-1601
Monday5:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday5:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday5:30pm - 8:30pmThursday5:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 30 Riveredge Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Directions (201) 286-1601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meissner did not judge me or try to change my and my spouse's unusual parenting style. She did not try to convert us to a more traditional parenting style or to her own more conventional parenting style. I'm feeling more optimistic about life in general and far less depressed since I started seeing her. She always "checks up" on my friend (also her client) who has bipolar disorder which I thought was a very nice thing to do. Overall she's a good therapist. Her waiting room needs an update
About Dr. Stacey Cohen-Meissner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376754846
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Albany
