Dr. Stacey Foerstner, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (7)
Overview

Dr. Stacey Foerstner, PHD is a Psychologist in Willoughby Hills, OH. 

Dr. Foerstner works at Feldmen Svete Forestner/Assocs in Willoughby Hills, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feldmen Svete Forestner/Assocs
    34950 Chardon Rd Ste 202, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 510-5100
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 31, 2017
    I've been seeing Dr.Foerstner for about 11 years now. Someone at work referred me to her and I'm glad they did. At first I didn't say much because I'm shy and was afraid of what she'd say so she would ask questions. She's helped me tremendously over the years. If I need to get in to see her asap she usually gets me in. She listens to me and what I have to say. She doesn't pressure me into talking about something I don't want to. She's respectful and courteous. I would definitely recommend her.
    Jenn in Eastlake,ohio — Dec 31, 2017
    About Dr. Stacey Foerstner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740200245
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Foerstner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foerstner works at Feldmen Svete Forestner/Assocs in Willoughby Hills, OH. View the full address on Dr. Foerstner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foerstner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foerstner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foerstner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foerstner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

