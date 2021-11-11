See All Counselors in Lees Summit, MO
Stacey Mason, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacey Mason, LPC is a Counselor in Lees Summit, MO. 

Stacey Mason works at Midwest Psychiatric Consultants PC in Lees Summit, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Psychiatric Consultants PC
    200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 302, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 523-0103
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stacey Mason, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073670501
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Mason works at Midwest Psychiatric Consultants PC in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Stacey Mason’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Stacey Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.