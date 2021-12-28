See All Physicians Assistants in Chesapeake, VA
Stacey Moody, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Stacey Moody, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Stacey Moody works at Alpha Psychiatric Services in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpha Psychiatric Services
    2005 Old Greenbrier Rd Ste 104, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 413-5444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Stacey has been my go to for the past 6-7 years. She is absolutely the best in her field, and has helped every time I’ve needed her. She even helped me to quit smoking- in a way- she has LITERALLY saved my life. I appreciate all her work, and how laid back her environment is- I feel totally comfortable being 100% honest with her- in regard to any subject.
    — Dec 28, 2021
    Photo: Stacey Moody, PA-C
    About Stacey Moody, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962800649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
