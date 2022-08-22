Stacey Pennington, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacey Pennington, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stacey Pennington, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Stacey Pennington works at
Locations
Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 240-9742
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stacey Pennington is competent, pragmatic, and her bedside manner is impeccable. I felt heard for the first time in a long time in the healthcare space, not shying away from details. She actually asked detailed questions and helpful to me as the patient, took copious notes while giving me a moment to recall any histories. I now have a plan, am aware of the plan, and trust that she will get to the bottom of my symptoms and results thus far. A+
About Stacey Pennington, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1104870328
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
