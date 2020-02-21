See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Ana, CA
Stacey Sanchez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stacey Sanchez, FNP

Stacey Sanchez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA. 

Stacey Sanchez works at Share Our Selves-el Sol Wellness Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacey Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sos-el Sol. Wellness Center
    1014 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 270-2100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 21, 2020
She is very patient. Explains everything very good. She takes time to lising what I need.
Mercedes R. — Feb 21, 2020
Photo: Stacey Sanchez, FNP
About Stacey Sanchez, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427460419
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacey Sanchez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacey Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Stacey Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacey Sanchez works at Share Our Selves-el Sol Wellness Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Stacey Sanchez’s profile.

Stacey Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Sanchez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

