Stacey Scrogin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stacey Scrogin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Stacey Scrogin's Office Locations
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional and courteous. Gives good advice for healing bone related injuries.
About Stacey Scrogin, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780049171
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacey Scrogin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacey Scrogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Stacey Scrogin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Scrogin.
