See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Stacey Scrogin, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stacey Scrogin, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Stacey Scrogin, FNP

Stacey Scrogin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Stacey Scrogin works at Washington Univ Orthopaedics in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jamilah Johnson, NP
Jamilah Johnson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amila Tomas, NP
Amila Tomas, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Stacey Scrogin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Univ Orthopaedics
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stacey Scrogin?

    Oct 05, 2018
    Extremely professional and courteous. Gives good advice for healing bone related injuries.
    Clayton, MO — Oct 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stacey Scrogin, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Stacey Scrogin, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stacey Scrogin to family and friends

    Stacey Scrogin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stacey Scrogin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacey Scrogin, FNP.

    About Stacey Scrogin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780049171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Scrogin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacey Scrogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Scrogin works at Washington Univ Orthopaedics in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Stacey Scrogin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Stacey Scrogin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Scrogin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Scrogin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Scrogin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stacey Scrogin, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.