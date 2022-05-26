See All Nurse Practitioners in Lubbock, TX
Stacey Slavik, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Overview of Stacey Slavik, APN

Stacey Slavik, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX. 

Stacey Slavik works at Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacey Slavik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center -son Lubbock
    301 40th St, Lubbock, TX 79404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-9355
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 26, 2022
    I appreciate Stacey's no nonsense approach to patient care. I don't need someone to sugar coat and be politically correct. She is blunt, to the point and does not mince words. Does not waste my time or hers.
    theresa — May 26, 2022
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437122272
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Slavik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacey Slavik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Slavik works at Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Stacey Slavik’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Stacey Slavik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Slavik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Slavik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Slavik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

