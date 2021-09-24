See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Stacey Walker, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Stacey Walker, OD

Dr. Stacey Walker, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Walker works at Tampa Bay Optometric Group PA in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Optometric Group PA
    2001 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-3465

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 24, 2021
I had a great experience with this doctor a few years ago. While having 2 degenerative eye diseases, she treated me well and was professional. She was honest about my vision and I appreciated that because ophthalmologists don't talk about vision. I have a lot going on, and my eyes were wandering during testing so she would use a finger or hand to redirect. She didn't make a big deal out of it and was patient. Very quick, easy. Accurate prescription.
Stacy — Sep 24, 2021
About Dr. Stacey Walker, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801088976
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walker works at Tampa Bay Optometric Group PA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

