Staci Butkus, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Staci Butkus, NP

Staci Butkus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Staci Butkus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    109 Plaza Dr Ste A2, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Staci Butkus, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306147640
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Twin City Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Staci Butkus, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Staci Butkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Staci Butkus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Staci Butkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Staci Butkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Staci Butkus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Staci Butkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Staci Butkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

