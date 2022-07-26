See All Neurologists in Dayton, OH
Staci Shields, CNS

Neurology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Staci Shields, CNS

Staci Shields, CNS is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Staci Shields works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Staci Shields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2022
    I'm made to feel comfortable and cared for. I feel that Staci and her team consider my health a top priority.
    — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Staci Shields, CNS
    About Staci Shields, CNS

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386040061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Staci Shields, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Staci Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Staci Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Staci Shields works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Staci Shields’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Staci Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Staci Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Staci Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Staci Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

