Staci Pessetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Staci Pessetti, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Staci Pessetti, PA-C
Staci Pessetti, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Staci Pessetti works at
Staci Pessetti's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Center Digestive Dis1880 QUIET CV, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 687-4188
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always very professional and direct regarding the situation. Ms Pessetti always followed up and cared for my health like I always expected from any other doctor.
About Staci Pessetti, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659618791
Frequently Asked Questions
Staci Pessetti works at
3 patients have reviewed Staci Pessetti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Staci Pessetti.
