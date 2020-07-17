Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staci Ross, PHD
Dr. Staci Ross, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
International Neuroscience Consultants,716 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Directions (702) 382-3670
Dr Ross is wonderful to deal with. Very helpful and she explained everything well. Very professional. Wouldn’t want to see anyone else. The office staff was very helpful in making the appointments, letting me know how it would go and how long I’d be there. Very happy I picked this office.
Neuropsychology
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1932298023
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.