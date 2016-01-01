See All Nurse Practitioners in Williston, ND
Stacie Bondy, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Stacie Bondy, NP

Stacie Bondy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williston, ND. 

Stacie Bondy works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacie Bondy's Office Locations

    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
    1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Stacie Bondy, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982089272
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacie Bondy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacie Bondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacie Bondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacie Bondy works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Stacie Bondy’s profile.

    Stacie Bondy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacie Bondy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacie Bondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacie Bondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

