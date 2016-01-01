Stacie Bondy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacie Bondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacie Bondy, NP
Overview of Stacie Bondy, NP
Stacie Bondy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williston, ND.
Stacie Bondy works at
Stacie Bondy's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacie Bondy?
About Stacie Bondy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1982089272
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacie Bondy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stacie Bondy using Healthline FindCare.
Stacie Bondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacie Bondy works at
Stacie Bondy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacie Bondy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacie Bondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacie Bondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.