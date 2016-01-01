See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Stacie Cockerham, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stacie Cockerham, FNP

Stacie Cockerham, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Stacie Cockerham works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacie Cockerham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103

About Stacie Cockerham, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1306438304
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacie Cockerham, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacie Cockerham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacie Cockerham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacie Cockerham works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Stacie Cockerham’s profile.

Stacie Cockerham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacie Cockerham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacie Cockerham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacie Cockerham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

