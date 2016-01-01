Stacy Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Allen, PA-C
Overview
Stacy Allen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Stacy Allen works at
Locations
Raleigh Family Practice4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 502, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 875-0539
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Stacy Allen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598735995
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Allen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stacy Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.