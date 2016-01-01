Dr. Cambron accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stacy Cambron, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Cambron, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Cambron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stacy L Cambron Phd7982 New La Grange Rd Ste 4, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 426-6022
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cambron?
About Dr. Stacy Cambron, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003961640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cambron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cambron works at
Dr. Cambron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cambron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cambron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cambron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.