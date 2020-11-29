See All Psychologists in Johnston, IA
Dr. Stacy Carmichael, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stacy Carmichael, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Johnston, IA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida-Gainesville and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Carmichael works at Stacy L Carmichael, PhD in Johnston, IA with other offices in Orlando, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childserve Homecare Inc
    5406 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 727-8750
  2. 2
    MindWorks Psychological Services
    7450 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 312, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 506-6277
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  3. 3
    Stacy Carmichael PhD LLC
    310 S Dillard St Ste 160, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stacy Carmichael, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1488858403
    • 1487858403
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida State University College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ai Dupont Hospital For Children
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Medical Education
    Buena Vista University
    • Buena Vista University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Carmichael, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmichael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carmichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmichael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmichael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

