Dr. Stacy Carmichael, PHD
Dr. Stacy Carmichael, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Johnston, IA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida-Gainesville and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
1
Childserve Homecare Inc5406 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131 Directions (515) 727-8750
2
MindWorks Psychological Services7450 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 312, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 506-6277Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
3
Stacy Carmichael PhD LLC310 S Dillard St Ste 160, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Cigna
Dr. Carmichael was very professional and my wary son instantly relaxed and opened up to the evaluation process. I was allowed to stay in the room and he loved the entire morning. Dr. Carmichael was able to access more information from him and provided answers that we couldn’t get from seeing several other specialists. We are very grateful and recommend her office to everyone. Our son now often asks when he gets to go back to play with the fun doctor.
- Adolescent Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Ai Dupont Hospital For Children
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Buena Vista University
