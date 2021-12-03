Stacy Frederick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Frederick, APRN
Overview of Stacy Frederick, APRN
Stacy Frederick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Stacy Frederick works at
Stacy Frederick's Office Locations
Palliative Care Center of the Bluegrass2407 Members Way, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-4869
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacy Frederick?
stacy explained better than anyone ever has, she listened to me and helped me learn how to improve my pain and take control of my life. first doctor not to run in and out of the room throwing a prescription as fast as possible.
About Stacy Frederick, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104250893
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Stacy Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.