Stacy Ikard, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Ikard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacy Ikard, LPC
Overview
Stacy Ikard, LPC is a Counselor in Huntsville, AL.
Stacy Ikard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Counseling Center LLC2102 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 503-0872Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacy Ikard?
Listened thoroughly, answered our questions and thoroughly explained confidentiality. We wanted to ensure she would not speak to family members without consent as we have a intrusive grandparent who keeps trying to sabotage our poor child & keeps calling every doctor who works with our child!
About Stacy Ikard, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972637700
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Ikard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Ikard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacy Ikard works at
16 patients have reviewed Stacy Ikard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Ikard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Ikard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Ikard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.