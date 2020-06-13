See All Nurse Midwives in Federal Way, WA
Stacy Ingle, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stacy Ingle, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stacy Ingle, CNM

Stacy Ingle, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. 

Stacy Ingle works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacy Ingle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way
    34709 9th Ave S Ste B300, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Stacy Ingle?

Jun 13, 2020
I've been seeing Stacy for my prenatal care over the last 7 months of pregnancy and she has been a delight! I am not afraid to ask any questions and have never felt judged or uneasy about her responses.
— Jun 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Stacy Ingle, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Stacy Ingle, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stacy Ingle to family and friends

Stacy Ingle's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stacy Ingle

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacy Ingle, CNM.

About Stacy Ingle, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1639727704
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacy Ingle, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Ingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacy Ingle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Stacy Ingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacy Ingle works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Stacy Ingle’s profile.

Stacy Ingle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Ingle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Ingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Ingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.