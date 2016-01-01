See All Counselors in Madison, WI
Stacy Knoll, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stacy Knoll, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacy Knoll, LPC is a Counselor in Madison, WI. 

Stacy Knoll works at Northstar Counseling Center in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northstar Counseling Center
    6506 SCHROEDER RD, Madison, WI 53711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 270-1960
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Childhood Depression
Depression
Adolescent Depression
Childhood Depression
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Physicians Plus Insurance Corporation
    • Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Stacy Knoll, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558306878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Knoll, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacy Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacy Knoll works at Northstar Counseling Center in Madison, WI. View the full address on Stacy Knoll’s profile.

    Stacy Knoll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Knoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stacy Knoll, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.