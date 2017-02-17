Stacy Koch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Koch, APRN
Stacy Koch, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Louisville Physicians for Women Psc210 E Gray St Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-5400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Stacy is wonderful. She takes time to educate and explain diagnosis, prognosis and treatment plan. Very personable!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Stacy Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.