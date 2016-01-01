See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Stacy Kreiswirth, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stacy Kreiswirth, NP

Stacy Kreiswirth, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacy Kreiswirth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    147 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 253-2968

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Stacy Kreiswirth, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821140443
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacy Kreiswirth, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Kreiswirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacy Kreiswirth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Stacy Kreiswirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Stacy Kreiswirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Kreiswirth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Kreiswirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Kreiswirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

