Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC
Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri St. Louis.
Stacy Lyons works at
Stacy Lyons' Office Locations
-
1
Journey Psych Scottsdale4545 E Shea Blvd Ste 112, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (408) 220-9083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacy Lyons?
As an healthcare worker, I was hesitant about seeking psychiatric care. Stacy has been exceptional. She is clear about treatment plans and goals and values the patient input as well. Stacy is an active listener and takes the time to do so. She makes sound clinical decisions regarding care, explains the purpose behind the decision and provides excellent guidance.
About Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1588801641
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- University Of Missouri St. Louis
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Lyons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacy Lyons works at
4 patients have reviewed Stacy Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.