Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC

Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri St. Louis.

Stacy Lyons works at Journey Psych 4545 Shea Blvd Suite 112 Phoenix AZ 85208 in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacy Lyons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Journey Psych Scottsdale
    4545 E Shea Blvd Ste 112, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 220-9083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    As an healthcare worker, I was hesitant about seeking psychiatric care. Stacy has been exceptional. She is clear about treatment plans and goals and values the patient input as well. Stacy is an active listener and takes the time to do so. She makes sound clinical decisions regarding care, explains the purpose behind the decision and provides excellent guidance.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC
    About Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588801641
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Louis University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri St. Louis
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Lyons, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacy Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacy Lyons works at Journey Psych 4545 Shea Blvd Suite 112 Phoenix AZ 85208 in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Stacy Lyons’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Stacy Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

