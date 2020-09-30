See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Stacy Pinson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stacy Pinson, FNP-C

Stacy Pinson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Stacy Pinson works at Renewal Healthcare llc in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacy Pinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renewal Healthcare LLC
    7035 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 200-8672
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Care for Adults
Primary Care for Adults

Treatment frequency



Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 30, 2020
Stacy takes as much time as needed to explain health issues and great solutions. She is caring, compassionate and very knowledgeable. I trust her completely with any and all health concerns. I would recommend her to everyone. She is the best Health care provider I have ever been to in 58 years!!
Sep 30, 2020
Photo: Stacy Pinson, FNP-C
About Stacy Pinson, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346637725
Frequently Asked Questions

Stacy Pinson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Pinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacy Pinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Stacy Pinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacy Pinson works at Renewal Healthcare llc in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Stacy Pinson’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Stacy Pinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Pinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Pinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Pinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

