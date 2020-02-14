See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Stacy Selbert, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stacy Selbert, WHNP

Stacy Selbert, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Stacy Selbert works at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacy Selbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University OB/GYN
    4901 FOREST PARK AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 273-4724
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2020
    I went to her for my first annual in 5 years along with other general health concerns. She listened and not only did my GYN stuff but also ordered a thyroid and hormone panel at my concern. Turns out they were pretty out of wack and she was quick to help me with treatment. I’m so glad to have found her! Very knowledgeable, patient, and kind!!!
    Kristi Vincent — Feb 14, 2020
    About Stacy Selbert, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043492937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Selbert, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Selbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacy Selbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Selbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacy Selbert works at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Stacy Selbert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stacy Selbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Selbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Selbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Selbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

