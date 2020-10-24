Stacy Sheffler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Sheffler, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stacy Sheffler, LPC is a Counselor in Portland, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8532 N Ivanhoe St Ste 204, Portland, OR 97203 Directions (503) 283-3508
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Stacy is amazing. She is warm, genuine, caring, and very good at what she does. She put me at ease in my very first session with her and, while therapy is difficult, I look forward to my weekly meetings with her. She has a gentle way of getting to the heart of things and has had a profound impact on me, my life, and my understanding of - and love for - myself.
About Stacy Sheffler, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033499363
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Sheffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stacy Sheffler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Sheffler.
