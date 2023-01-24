Stacy Shelton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacy Shelton, NP
Stacy Shelton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Stacy Shelton's Office Locations
Women's Specialty Care9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 228-5477
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stacy Shelton was really quite kind. I have a terrible medical phobia and haven't been to a doctor in, like, a decade. but Stacy and her staff were nice. There are a lot of things I should and could be doing better with my health, but Stacy seemed more interested in helping than judging. I'm really grateful for that.
About Stacy Shelton, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992030928
Stacy Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stacy Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.