Stacy Stearns accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Stearns, LCPC
Overview
Stacy Stearns, LCPC is a Counselor in Forest Hill, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2018 Rock Spring Rd # A-6, Forest Hill, MD 21050 Directions (410) 838-2493
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacy Stearns?
About Stacy Stearns, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407928476
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Stearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Stacy Stearns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Stearns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Stearns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Stearns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.