Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.



Dr. Hutchinson works at Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D. in Stockton, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA, Sacramento, CA, Oakland, CA and Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.