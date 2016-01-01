Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.
Dr. Hutchinson works at
Locations
-
1
Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.5250 Claremont Ave, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (916) 444-8012
-
2
Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.111 N Market St, San Jose, CA 95113 Directions (916) 444-8012
-
3
Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.717 K St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95814 Directions (916) 444-8012Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.436 14th St, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (916) 444-8012Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.9245 Laguna Springs Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 444-8012
-
6
Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.99 Almaden Blvd Ste 600, San Jose, CA 95113 Directions (916) 444-8012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hutchinson?
About Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1336444801
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
- FRESNO CITY COLLEGE
- Alliant International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchinson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.