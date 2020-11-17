Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD
Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Hallock works at
Dr. Hallock's Office Locations
Hallock, Stanley J OD5460 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Directions (407) 907-6928
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just an outstanding experience. Dr Stanley has a great bedside manner. He explained how the eye works and the exam procedures in a very gentile way that my little girl (10 years old) could understand. She gave me a lecture about the eye and eye exams all the way to school after the appointment. Without reservation nor hesitation I recommend Dr Stanley!
About Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallock works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallock.
