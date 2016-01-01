See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD

Optometry
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD

Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX. 

Dr. Schup III works at Visionworks in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Schup III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Visionworks
    6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 792-3937

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schup III?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schup III to family and friends

Dr. Schup III's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schup III

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD.

About Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184744906
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schup III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schup III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schup III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schup III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schup III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schup III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.