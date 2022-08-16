Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Strauss, OD
Dr. Stanley Strauss, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, DE.
Stanley A Strauss Od PA1809 Marsh Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-8897
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Thorough, careful, kind. Great doctor .
- Optometry
- English
- 1083741599
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.