Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Samenow Stanton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Samenow Stanton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Alexandria, VA.
Dr. Stanton works at
Locations
Stanton E. Samenow Ph.d. P.c.4921 Seminary Rd Ste 104, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 931-0004
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanton?
Knowledgeable specialist. He listened and reconciled the points of view and advised us through a difficult situation. Dr. Samenow was able to help our child and our family. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Samenow Stanton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962642421
Frequently Asked Questions
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
