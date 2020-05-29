See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Stefani Seiden, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (7)
Overview

Stefani Seiden, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Stefani Seiden works at Therapy Center of New York in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Center of New York
    200 E 33rd St Apt 31J, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 375-7499
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stefani Seiden, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477732840
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stefani Seiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stefani Seiden works at Therapy Center of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Stefani Seiden’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Stefani Seiden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefani Seiden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stefani Seiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stefani Seiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

