Stefanie Avery, NP
Offers telehealth
Stefanie Avery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Stefanie Avery's Office Locations
Cherry Park Pathology Associates10123 SE Market St, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 251-6155
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Stefanie went above and beyond during a visit to the ED, ensuring that I didn’t fall between the cracks of the healthcare system. Very professional, conscientious, and competent.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144570508
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stefanie Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stefanie Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.