Stefanie Xenakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stefanie Xenakis, PA-C
Overview
Stefanie Xenakis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Durham, NC.
Locations
Telecare Durham Actt2400 Broad St Ste 1, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (407) 548-9655
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Stefanie is a wonderful psych provider. She takes the time to listen and works with you on medications instead of telling you what you need.
About Stefanie Xenakis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801316831
Frequently Asked Questions
Stefanie Xenakis accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stefanie Xenakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stefanie Xenakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefanie Xenakis.
