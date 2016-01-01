See All Hematologists in Appleton, WI
Stefanie Zuleger, RN

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
Overview of Stefanie Zuleger, RN

Stefanie Zuleger, RN is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Stefanie Zuleger works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI with other offices in Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stefanie Zuleger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4882
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cancer Care Waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4883
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Stefanie Zuleger, RN

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1346672888
    • 1346672888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.