Stefanie Zuleger, RN is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Stefanie Zuleger's Office Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4882Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4883Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1346672888
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
Stefanie Zuleger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stefanie Zuleger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
