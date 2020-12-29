Steli Kostov, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steli Kostov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steli Kostov, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Steli Kostov, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Steli Kostov works at
Locations
Arizona Center for Digestive Health4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2303
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Steli kostov listens and helps you with your problem. I went for my yearly check up and other issues. She helped me . I recommend Steli.
About Steli Kostov, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Bulgarian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian
Education & Certifications
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
Steli Kostov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steli Kostov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steli Kostov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steli Kostov speaks Bulgarian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian.
4 patients have reviewed Steli Kostov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steli Kostov.
