Stella Jefferies, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stella Jefferies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stella Jefferies, CRNP
Overview of Stella Jefferies, CRNP
Stella Jefferies, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stella Jefferies' Office Locations
- 1 11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 501, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 593-8300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stella Jefferies?
Dr. Jefferies is very thorough. She cares so much for her patients. I liked her so much that I told my family members about her and they too see Dr. Jefferies.
About Stella Jefferies, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568779478
Frequently Asked Questions
Stella Jefferies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stella Jefferies accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stella Jefferies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stella Jefferies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stella Jefferies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stella Jefferies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stella Jefferies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.