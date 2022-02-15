See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Stella Jefferies, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stella Jefferies, CRNP

Stella Jefferies, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stella Jefferies' Office Locations

  1. 1
    11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 501, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-8300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stella Jefferies, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568779478
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stella Jefferies, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stella Jefferies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stella Jefferies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Stella Jefferies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Stella Jefferies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stella Jefferies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stella Jefferies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stella Jefferies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

