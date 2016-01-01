Stella Kingodi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stella Kingodi, FNP-C
Overview of Stella Kingodi, FNP-C
Stella Kingodi, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Stella Kingodi works at
Stella Kingodi's Office Locations
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton3000 N INTERSTATE 35, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 898-7000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Stella Kingodi, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013490754
Stella Kingodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stella Kingodi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stella Kingodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stella Kingodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stella Kingodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.