See All Chiropractors in Cumming, GA
Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC is a Chiropractor in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.

Dr. Ekberg works at Wellness For Life in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness For Life
    5920 Odell St, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 638-0898
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Muscle Strain
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Scoliosis
Abdominal Muscle Strain
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Applied Kinesiology (AK) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutrition Response Testing Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Special Needs Plan
    • State Farm
    • Travelers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ekberg?

    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr Ekberg has really helped me to solve a long term problem with headaches and digestive issues. Traditional medical care and my own personal research we're not effective. Dr Ekberg had the knowledge to finally clear all my headaches and quiet my rumbling belly. Thanks Peter Apers
    Peter Apers — Jun 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ekberg to family and friends

    Dr. Ekberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ekberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC.

    About Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942473806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ekberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.