Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Chiropractors
- GA
- Cumming
- Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC
Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC is a Chiropractor in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Dr. Ekberg works at
Locations
-
1
Wellness For Life5920 Odell St, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 638-0898Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adult Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Cognitive Decline
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
- View other providers who treat Applied Kinesiology (AK)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Back Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Impairment
- View other providers who treat Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Back Strain
- View other providers who treat Balance Disorders
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Bicep Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bicep Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Biofeedback
- View other providers who treat Car Accident Injuries
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Foot Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Classic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Common Migraine
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Education
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Prevention
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Electrical Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Emotional Stress
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Facial Pain
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Finger Joint Sprain
- View other providers who treat Foot Pain
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Conditions
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Headache-Free Migraine
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Stress-Induced
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mild Headache
- View other providers who treat Motor Vehicle Accident
- View other providers who treat Muscle Cramp
- View other providers who treat Muscle Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neck Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nutrition Response Testing
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Pain in Extremities
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
- View other providers who treat Pain Rehabilitation and Management
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Physical Therapy
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Back
- View other providers who treat Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pulled Muscles
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Headache
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Severe Headache
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
- View other providers who treat Spine Physical Therapy
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries of the Knee
- View other providers who treat Sports Rehabilitation
- View other providers who treat Sprain
- View other providers who treat Strain of Hamstring Muscle
- View other providers who treat Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
- View other providers who treat Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle
- View other providers who treat Stress
- View other providers who treat Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Stress-Related Asthma
- View other providers who treat Stress-Related Eczema
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Therapy
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss Management
- View other providers who treat Whiplash
- View other providers who treat Work-Related Injuries
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Special Needs Plan
- State Farm
- Travelers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ekberg?
Dr Ekberg has really helped me to solve a long term problem with headaches and digestive issues. Traditional medical care and my own personal research we're not effective. Dr Ekberg had the knowledge to finally clear all my headaches and quiet my rumbling belly. Thanks Peter Apers
About Dr. Sten Ekberg, DC
- Chiropractic
- 16 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1942473806
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ekberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekberg works at
Dr. Ekberg speaks Swedish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.