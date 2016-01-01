See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Miami, FL
Stephan Chiarini, MSED

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephan Chiarini, MSED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Miami, FL. 

Stephan Chiarini works at Stephan Chiarini LMFT in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephan Chiarini LMFT
    9010 SW 137th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 710-6265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stephan Chiarini, MSED

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1114199155
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Binghamton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephan Chiarini, MSED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephan Chiarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephan Chiarini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephan Chiarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephan Chiarini works at Stephan Chiarini LMFT in Miami, FL. View the full address on Stephan Chiarini’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Stephan Chiarini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephan Chiarini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephan Chiarini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephan Chiarini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

