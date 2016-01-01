Stephanie Allocca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Allocca, WHNP
Overview of Stephanie Allocca, WHNP
Stephanie Allocca, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Livingston, NJ.
Stephanie Allocca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Stephanie Allocca's Office Locations
-
1
West Essex Obgyn Associates PC200 S Orange Ave Ste 290, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 740-1330
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Allocca?
About Stephanie Allocca, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700284981
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Allocca accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Allocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Allocca works at
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Allocca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Allocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Allocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Allocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.