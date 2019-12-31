Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP
Overview of Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY.
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty works at
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty's Office Locations
-
1
Jhmc Diagnostic and Treatment Center11120 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11433 Directions (718) 206-9888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty?
I've had nothing but great medical care since I started going to Dr. Stephanie over 2 years ago. She's very thorough and listens to anything you have to say about your health.
About Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548302698
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty works at
3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.