See All Nurse Practitioners in Jamaica, NY
Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP

Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. 

Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty works at Saint Albans Medisys, Jamaica, NY in Jamaica, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rose McCall, NP
Rose McCall, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jhmc Diagnostic and Treatment Center
    11120 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-9888
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty?

    Dec 31, 2019
    I've had nothing but great medical care since I started going to Dr. Stephanie over 2 years ago. She's very thorough and listens to anything you have to say about your health.
    Elsa — Dec 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty to family and friends

    Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP.

    About Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548302698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty works at Saint Albans Medisys, Jamaica, NY in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Ambrose-Flaherty, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.