Stephanie Azevedo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Azevedo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Stephanie Azevedo works at
Locations
Your Family Physicians6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 2300B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-9113
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie is by far one of the best practitioners in the Honorhealth network. She has been nothing but caring, understanding, helpful, and compassionate toward me and my health. I highly recommend her to anyone! I would imagine the 1 star reviews were people that we not respectful and/or demanding. Try not to tell your provider "well google said.." LOL.
About Stephanie Azevedo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740618800
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Azevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Azevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Stephanie Azevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Azevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Azevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Azevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.