Stephanie Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Bailey, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stephanie Bailey, NP
Stephanie Bailey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Nursing and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Stephanie Bailey's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T101, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is outstanding. Always has time to discuss issues with me. I have total confidence in her and also in Michelle. I am so comfortable in her office and can discuss the most private situations with her. She listens carefully and explains everything, including what Insurance costs will be with certain procedures, and can find a way for me to get services at the lowest cost. I can't say enough good about her. She is so highly qualified.
About Stephanie Bailey, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477819274
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Nursing
