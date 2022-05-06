See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Erie, PA
Dr. Stephanie Baumgratz, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Baumgratz, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Erie, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2222 Filmore Ave Ste 607, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 882-4823
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephanie Baumgratz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679748313
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baumgratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgratz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

