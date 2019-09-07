Stephanie Carpizo, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Carpizo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Carpizo, LPC
Offers telehealth
Inner Clarity Counseling, LLC22 Village Ct, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 639-0232Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
- Amerihealth
Professional, caring counselor who uses progressive ideas and methods. She has been an amazing resource for our family!!
- Counseling
- English
- 1831675115
Stephanie Carpizo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Stephanie Carpizo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Carpizo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Carpizo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Carpizo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.